BJP Pres Amit Shah to address party MPs on Sept 21

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will address his party's MPs on September 21, during which he is likely to announce programs to be taken up to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation.

Sources in the party said that Shah will address the MPs, who have been asked to be present at state party headquarters on September 21, through video conferencing. Shah will be present at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The party has already asked its MPs to take out 'padyatras' across the country to spread the teachings of the Father of the Nation.

Shah, also the Union Home Minister, is likely to officially announce the initiatives and activities to be taken up by the MPs in their respective constituencies as part of celebrations.

During the course of the yatra, Shah is likely to ask leaders to make cleanliness drive, tree plantation, eliminate single-use plastic and other social initiatives of the Modi government a mass movement.

The government has decided to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the national and international level to propagate his message. A committee has also been constituted for this purpose.

In his last address on his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that mega preparations are underway to mark the birth anniversary. (ANI)

