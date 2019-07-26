BJP working president JP Nadda speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
BJP presents 50 days report card of Modi govt 2.0

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:48 IST

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Hailing Modi government's performance in the last 50 days, BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday said the Centre is committed to bettering the lives of people with schemes including construction of 1.95 crore houses with toilet, provide piped drinking water and gas connections by 2022.
"The government has decided to construct 1.95 crore houses with pure drinking water, toilet facility and gas connection by 2022 when India completes 75 years of Independence. This a very significant and revolutionary step to enhance ease of living," he said at a press conference here flanked by ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal.
Calling the Modi government as a "government of motion, action and momentum", Nadda presented a report card of Modi rule 2.0 and listed a number of decisions it took to improve ease of living of the citizens.
"The decisions taken in the last 50 days are in the welfare of farmers, poor, labourer and other sections of the society that have traditionally been ignored," he said.
Asserting that the Centre is committed to improving connectivity to the rural areas and the north-east, he said that the government has decided to build 1.25 lakh kilometre road on a cost of Rs 80,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).
Nadda said the government's decision to compulsorily retire 27 Indian Revenue Service officer shows its commitment to uproot corruption.
He said: "Modi government has compulsorily retired 27 senior IRS officers. This shows our commitment to zero tolerance of corruption. This government is a government of action and it acts accordingly."
Listing the government's achievements, he said that the Centre is introducing or amending laws to combat national threats, financial fraud and corruption.
"The government has amended the NIA Bill to give it more teeth. We have also amended the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act to designate persons as a terrorist who directly or indirectly is linked to terrorism. They will come in the net even as if they create an environment which promotes terrorism.
"The government has reduced 44 labour laws to just four codes which will benefit 50 crore labourers," he said.
He said the government is committed to improve the lives of women and empower them. "Every member associated with any Self Help Group (SHG) will get an overdraft of Rs 5 thousand and one of a member of SHG will get a loan of Rs 1 lakh," he stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government returned to power with a massive mandate on May 23 in the general elections. It was sworn-in on May 30. (ANI)

