BJP president JP Nadda meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at later's residence here on Sunday.

Nadda, in a tweet, said: "Met Nitin Gadkari Ji at his residence today. It was for the first time in Nitin Ji's presidential tenure that I received the opportunity to work as the National General Secretary."

He added, "Nitin Ji's attitude towards organization and workers is exemplary."

Nadda was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of the party's organisational poll process on Monday. (ANI)

