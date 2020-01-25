BJP president meets LK Advani

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday met senior party leader LK Advani here.

Nadda on Thursday had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had said that under his guidance, he intends to take the party's ideology to every household across the country.

Nadda was unanimously elected the party's national president at the culmination of the party's organisational poll process on Monday.

A former Himachal Pradesh Minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became the party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)