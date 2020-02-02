BJP promises electric scooters to poor college-going girls if voted to power in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit has promised free electric scooters to girls from economically weaker sections, who take admission in colleges.

The BJP in its manifesto for the ensuing Delhi Assembly elections has also promised free cycles to girls of Class IX and XII, who belong to economically weaker sections of the society.

The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)