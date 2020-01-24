BJP propagating falsehood in Kerala, says CPM over Shobha Karandlaje's water remark

Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): CPM politburo member and former lawmaker Hannan Mullah on Friday slammed BJP's Shobha Karandlaje for her remark claiming that pro-CAA families in Kerala are being denied water by the state government and said that BJP leaders are proponents of falsehood and lies.

Speaking to ANI over the issue, Mullah, a seven-time lawmaker, said, "It is 100 per cent lie and RSS -BJP leaders are the proponents of falsehood and lies. They are uttering hundred per cent lies and spreading fake news, nothing of such sort has happened in Kerala"

"In Kerala, there is human government, not an inhumane government that is governing the country", he added.

The CPM leader also attacked Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his statement that it will be India vs Pakistan in the elections of the national capital.

"It is the most unfortunate, irresponsible and divisive statement. This type of people should be booked for propagating divisive ideology in the country," Mullah said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kerala Police had registered a case against Karandlaje, a lawmaker from Karnataka, and others under Section 153 (A) of the IPC for putting out posts on social media claiming that Hindu families in Malappuram were not given water after extending their support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (ANI)