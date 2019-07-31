Mayawati [Photo/ANI]
Mayawati [Photo/ANI]

BJP protecting Kuldeep Singh Sengar: Mayawati

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:05 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused BJP of protecting Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the infamous Unnao rape case.
Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The accused MLA has been constantly protected by the ruling BJP and this fact has not been hidden from the people. This the reason that this rape case in spite of being with the CBI is pending for a long period of time. Because of the long pendency, the victim has to cope up with the new tragedy. This is very disheartening."
Mayawati also lauded the Supreme Court for taking suo moto cognizance of the letter sent to CJI Ranjan Gogoi by the family of the Unnao rape survivor seeking protection from threats and intimidation by the accused.
"The conspiracy to kill the Unnao victim and her family members and getting a threat call from the accused for taking the case back is a serious matter. I welcome the Supreme Court's decision of taking cognizance. I thank the Supreme Court. We hope that this move will provide speedy justice to the victim," she said in another tweet.
Apart from taking cognizance of the letter sent to the CJI, the judicature has also sought a report from the Secretary-General as to why the letter sent on July 12 was not brought to his notice until Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier on Sunday, the survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts lost their lives in an accident which took place in Raebareli district. The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:35 IST

Siddhartha knew about steps to avert harassment; thorough...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that an enquiry will be conducted into Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha's death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:34 IST

Railway Ministry issues clarification on job cuts report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Railway Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the letters sent to the officials of Railways are to conduct a routine performance review of the employees.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:28 IST

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:24 IST

Delhi: African gang of online cheaters busted by police

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A gang of African nationals which used to cheat people through social media platforms was busted by the Bindapur Police in Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:21 IST

Mumbai: Auto driver arrested for allegedly masturbating on woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly masturbating on a woman during an auto ride in Kandivali area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:20 IST

AgustaWestland case: ED seeks custody of Ratul Puri, accuses him...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought businessman Ratul Puri's custody, asserting that he is trying to influence the witnesses in the AgustaWestland case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:16 IST

J-K: CRPF rescues man trapped overnight in landslide

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): CRPF personnel of 72nd Battalion on Wednesday rescued a man trapped throughout the night in the debris of a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway near milestone 147. The man was found with the help of a CRPF sniffer name Ajaxi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:12 IST

Cong general secretaries meeting today likely to take up leadership issue

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The issue of leadership crisis is likely to come up for discussion prominently among other things at the Congress' general secretaries meeting at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:08 IST

Raebareli accident: CBI to question Unnao rape accused, survivor's gunmen

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation will question Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the gunmen assigned to the rape survivor in connection with her accident in Raebareli, sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:07 IST

Coffee Day Enterprises appoints S V Ranganath as interim Chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday appointed S V Ranganath as the interim Chairman of its board after the body of founder-owner V G Siddhartha was found on the banks of Netravati river in Mangaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:00 IST

Government keeping the opposition under illusion for getting...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): A day after the Parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday accused the government of keeping the opposition under "illusion" in getting the Bills passed in the Upper House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:58 IST

J-K: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides in Udhampur district

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The vehicular traffic between Jammu and Srinagar was suspended on Wednesday due to landslides at Moud in Udhampur.

Read More
iocl