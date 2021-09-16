BJP protest against West Bengal govt over molestation allegations by TMC cadre in Siliguri

Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh and other party workers on Wednesday staged a sitting demonstration against the West Bengal government in Siliguri alleging molestation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) backed goons at a vaccination camp.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress government of giving Covid-19 vaccine doses only to those who have connections with the ruling party, Ghosh said, "West Bengal has introduced a new culture, that only TMC workers will get the vaccines and our administration says first come first serve, but those who come at 5 am in the morning, they have kicked off the line and given to TMC workers."

"I saw this incident at a vaccination camp, where the administrative officer was along with TMC leader. When I opposed it, they attacked along with other men and threatened me. They said they will kill me," he added.



Denying the allegations, Goutam Deb, former state tourism minister and Chairman of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Board of Administrators (BOA) said, "It is very unfortunate that local MLA alleging that he has been attacked. Some miscreants are trying to disrupt the normal vaccination system."



"We have informed the police to take action against them. But it is motivated and designed to malign us," he added. (ANI)

