BJP protests against Delhi government over Feedback Unit case

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a sit-in protest in the national capital seeking First Information Report (FIR) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 'Feedback unit' case.

The protesting BJP leaders at Shahidi Park in ITO were seen sloganeering with binoculars alleging the Delhi government is spying on the Opposition.

The protest, led by Delhi's BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, demonstrated against the Kejriwal Government at the Secretariat ITO.



"This is unconstitutional, the way Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia appointed a retired Director General of Police (DGP) to keep an eye over the Sansads, MLAs, MPs, officials, and the Delhiites. The L-G of Delhi has ordered to lodge the FIR and now the entire cabinet of Kejriwal will be in the Tihar jail, just like Satyendar Jain," Virendra Sachdeva said.

Satyendar Jain has been lodged in the Tihar jail on the allegations of Money laundering.

BJP leader, Vijay Goel asked the Delhi government who gave it the right to "spy" on people and constitute a committee without the nod of the Lieutenant Governor.

"They are wearing binoculars and spying on the people. Who gave them the right to constitute a feedback unit? How could they set up a committee unconstitutionally? What is this secrets service fund? How have they appointed 38 people? How could they constitute a committee without the LG?" Vijay Goel asked the Delhi government while speaking to ANI.



He further alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led- Aam Aadmi Party would "waste people's money" to spy on the BJP leaders, Opposition, Union Ministers, and Sansads.

"They ofcourse have kept binoculars at each house. I even feel that they might have kept an eye on their own MLAs as well to know about their whereabouts. I want a Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into it," he added.

Speaking further, Goel said: "He should answer where have they set up binoculars and rest everything will come to the fore during the probe."





During the protest, the members were heard sloganeering against Kejriwal as "Kejriwal teri tanashahi nahi chalegi" and "Jasoosi kand par Kejriwal pe karyawahi ho"



The raging protestors were also seen carrying posters have pictures of Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and some had written allegations over them against the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Delhi LoP Rajvir Singh Bhiduri also asked CM Kejriwal about the competent authority with whose permission they constituted the said committee.



"The Kejriwal government was spying on the officials of the Raj Niwas, MPs and MLAs of BJP's Delhi unit. If they are doing this, Kejriwal should tell if he has permission from any competent authority. The Delhi L-G has appealed to the President to file an FIR against the chief of the department and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is already an accused in multiple cases of corruption. The probe should be taken further," LoP Bhiduri said.

On Wednesday, Delhi L-G VK Saxena referred the case of 'Feedback unit' to the President for the prosecution sanction against Manish Sisodia through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after the CBI reported to the vigilance department against Manish Sisodia.

The Vigilance department had given the probe to Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in March 2017 and subsequently, the LG office marked it to the CBI.

The preliminary inquiry in the said matter was completed in 2021, after which CBI wrote to LG and MHA for sanction under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Under section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, prior permission/sanction is needed. Sanction has come only for a few, the CBI is for waiting for the sanction of others. Once that is given, CBI will file an FIR or RC.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government allegedly created a Feedback Unit in 2015 with the aim to strengthen the vigilance establishment and gather feedback on the working of various government departments, autonomous bodies, or institutions.

In 2016, after the complaint of an officer of the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi government, a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI and found that in addition to the assigned job, the FBU, as it was referred to in official communications, also collected political intelligence related to political activities of persons, political entities and political issues touching the political interest of AAP. (ANI)

