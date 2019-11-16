BJP protests against Kejriwal in Delhi, demands apology over allegations on Rafale deal

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest on Saturday in New Delhi against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Rafale deal.

A huge number of protesters took to the streets, demanding an apology from Kejriwal over his 'untruthful' allegations.

Speaking to the public, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said: "Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi have the same policies, and both have contributed to the deterioration of Delhi. In the Rafale case, both the politicians gave false statements and started the slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'. Even after the Supreme Court has given its decision which refuted their allegations, they continue to tweet the false comments."

"Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly lied to the public and has brought shame to the country and to the reputation of the Prime Minister. Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the public," said another BJP member.

During the protests, the demonstrators shouted slogans like 'Chowkidar Pure Hai' and 'Kejriwal Chor Hai'.

Additional police and security personnel were deployed to control the tense situation.

Earlier, a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Joseph had passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld the purchase of 36 Rafale jets by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France's Dassault Aviation.

The court had also accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for bringing in the court ruling in relation to his "chowkidar chor hai" remark and said that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful.

Prior to that, on April 10, Kejriwal had alleged that PM Modi has 'cheated the Armed Forces', and that he had fooled the Supreme Court to hide his misdeeds regarding the Rafale matter. (ANI)

