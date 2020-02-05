BJP raises divisive slogans, cannot unite country: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra">Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that BJP raises divisive slogans and cannot unite the country.

"Their slogans tell their story. Earlier, the leaders used to raise slogans like 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', 'Aaram Haraam hai', 'Roti, Kapda, Makaan'. The BJP raises slogans like 'Goli maaro', 'Khoon se tilak karo', 'Boli nahi, Goli se baat karo'. They cannot unite the country," Priyanka said at a public meeting at Hauz Qazi area of the national capital.

"Delhi is India's heart. BJP wants to divide society. In the nearby Uttar Pradesh, there have been several instances of injustice meted out to the public. They want to do the same to Delhi," she added.

On a lighter note, Priyanka said: "I apologize for coming late, I got stuck in traffic. AAP and BJP did not build any new roads in the last 5 years. Had I taken Sheila Dikshit Ji's Metro, I would have reached in 10 minutes."

She further accused BJP and AAP governments at the centre and state levels, respectively, of spending huge fortunes on advertisements but not working on the issues that impacted people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spent Rs 5,200 crore on advertisements in the lead up to the election. AAP has spent Rs 611 crore on advertisements. They will not tell the public the real issues - why unemployment level has been rising, why BJP is on a privatising spree, how BJP has killed small and medium businesses with demonetisation and implementation of GST," she said.

"Sheila Ji formed a Congress government in 1998. After that, she built Delhi with a lot of hard work. Congress made 36 new schools every year in its regime, AAP made 6 schools compared to that. Congress made 10 colleges, AAP made none. Congress made 4 universities, AAP made none. 21 hospitals were built by Congress, AAP made none. Congress added 22,000 beds in hospitals while AAP added only 3,000 beds. Congress made 5,000 km new roads in Delhi, AAP made none. Congress deployed 6,500 new buses in the capital while AAP deployed 3,800 buses. Congress regularised 1,500 unauthorised colonies in the national capital while AAP regularised none," she added.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will be done on February 11. (ANI)