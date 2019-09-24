BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]
BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]

BJP rejects Cong charge against PM

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI) The BJP on Tuesday rejected Congress leader Anand Sharma's charge that the Prime Minister campaigned for US President Donald Trump in his Houston.
"The Prime Minister was not campaigning in that sense. One must remember that Trump had used Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkaar statement or this phrase with regard to some function possibly Diwali with the Indian-American community last time.
"And, if the Prime Minister recalls it, it is not a campaign. It always appears that the Congress party would like to continue its policy of criticising anything and everything, and trying to find faults when non-exist. It seems to be there new found agenda...," BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told ANI.
The Congress on Monday accused Modi of violating a time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy, saying he is in the US as India's Prime Minister and not as a star campaigner in the elections there.
"There is a time-honoured convention of India's foreign policy that when we engage with foreign governments or the Prime Minister and the President are on foreign soil, we do not take a partisan position on domestic electoral politics," said Anand Sharma while addressing a press conference.
Kolhli also lauded Modi for championing his government's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old special status while addressing the Indian community in Houston.
He slammed Pakistan for interfering in India's internal issues and not doing enough to curb the menace of terrorism.
"It was a magnificent and historic occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji speaking on a host of issues, informing people and bringing up Article 370 is commendable. A standing ovation for that. President Trump while with the Prime Minister recognized the issue which clearly displayed the fact that India and United States share a common vision on many things, including the concern on terrorism and the concern related to India's border...All of this reaffirms strong bonds between the two leaders and the two countries," he said.
"Simultaneously for Pakistan, there is also a clear message. Pakistan should be more concerned about its people, rather than building a narrative of falsehood and interfering in India's internal matters. How long would it like to continue on the path of forcing itself into India's internal matters, encouraging terrorism and becoming an epicenter of terror... It is trying to build a false narrative which is not based on facts... The world has recognized it and is no longer taking note of this negative thing in Pakistan's favour," Kohli added.
The Prime Minister while addressing 'Howdy, Mody!' event, attended by 50,000 Indian Americans at Houston, deftly reminded the gathering about how India is connected with the US President.
"...And he has already made the American economy strong again. He has achieved much for the US and for the world. Friends, we in India have connected well with America. The words of President Trump, 'Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarka...," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister also stated that the US President's presence on the stage was a testimony to the strong friendship between their two countries.(ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:15 IST

Attack on journalist very unfortunate: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the attack on a woman journalist associated with ANI by chain snatchers was sad and hoped the culprits were given the strictest punishment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:13 IST

NDA leaders welcome Rawat's remarks on communications in J-K,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The remarks of Army chief Bipin Rawat that there was no communication breakdown in Kashmir as far as people are concerned and it only relates to terrorists and their handlers across the LoC has been welcomed by leaders of NDA and security experts but some opposition

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:58 IST

Centre ready to provide buffer stock to states to check rise in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Amid reports of onion prices touching Rs 60 per kg in several parts of the country, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said the Centre is ready to provide buffer stock of onion to the states to check price rise.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:43 IST

Not a candidate for Bihar's CM post, time has come for me to...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that he is not a candidate for chief minister's post in the state and now the time has come for him to retire from politics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:41 IST

Karnataka: Kumaraswamy attacks Siddaramaiah

Channapatna (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Siddaramaiah for some of his comments and said he was not a 'parrot' domesticated by Sidaramaiah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:32 IST

Delhi: 10 kg heroin worth 40 cr seized, 3 apprehended

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell seized 10 kg heroin worth Rs 40 crores and arrested three men from Shalimar Bagh area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:29 IST

Chhattisgarh: 3 civilians killed in IED blast

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Three civilians were killed as Naxals set off a blast in an oil tanker in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:28 IST

AP: Govt will complete Polavaram project within 2 years, says...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday asserted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will complete the Polavaram project in two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:19 IST

Delhi: Seven arrested for employing unfair practices in IAF...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI):Delhi Police has arrested seven individuals in connection with use of unfair practices in a recruitment examination conducted by the Air Force (IAF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:06 IST

21st session of WHO-FAO coordinating committee of Asia begins

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) Coordinating Committee was inaugurated in Panaji on September 23.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:04 IST

Delhi: 7 held for cheating in Air Force recruitment exam

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people in connection with a scam in a recruitment examination for India Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:59 IST

No clean chit to Badals in Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case,...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he has not given a clean chit to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case.

Read More
iocl