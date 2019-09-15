BJP releases book 'Ek Desh-Ek Sanvidhan' for party workers

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The BJP on Sunday released a book named "Ek Desh-Ek Sanvidhan" (One India-One Constitution) as part of its campaign to seek public support on the Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The book has been issued to all state presidents and state in-charge to get it printed in the local languages and distribute to all party workers.

The 68-page book contains articles contributed by party working President J P Nadda and also enlists the statements and speeches made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the topic.

It highlights the party views against Article 370 and 35A, calling it a "historic blunder" which worked against democracy and development and fuelled terrorism.

Interestingly, the book also contains statements by different leaders on the occasion of repealing of Article 370 giving a special mention to the statement made by Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, in which he called Kashmir 'a bilateral issue'.

The second page of the book gives special space to the views of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Arun Jaitely and Sushma Swaraj.

It is to be noted that BJP has launched a month-long campaign to reach out to masses and prominent citizens to spread its message on the issue of Article 370 and seek their support on it.

Earlier in August, the central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

