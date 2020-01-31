BJP releases election manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2020.

The manifesto was released by senior party leaders and Union Ministers.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were among the leaders who launched the party manifesto.

"When the union government was formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest challenge in front of Delhi were air pollution and water pollution. We had decided to rid Delhi of these twin evils," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters here.

He also spoke about 'Namami Gange' program and stated that 6,000 crore was spent on purifying Yamuna.

"We had included 40 rivers and riverines in the 'Namami Gange' program along with river Ganga. The Yamuna was one of the rivers in this program. Around Rs 6,000 crore was spent on purifying the Yamuna whose benefit was accrued to Delhi as well," he added.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years.

The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)