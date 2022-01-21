BJP releases second list of 85 candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released the second list of 85 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Aditi Singh, who had resigned from Congress to join BJP, has been given the ticket from Rae Bareli.

The party had released the first list of 107 candidates on January 15.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)