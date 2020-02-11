BJP respects mandate given by Delhi people: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that his party respects the mandate given by the people of Delhi in the Assembly elections.

"The BJP respects the mandate given by the people of Delhi. All the workers worked tirelessly in this election and have been engaged in elections day and night. Heartfelt greetings and thanks to all the workers," Nadda tweeted.

As per the latest trends, AAP has won 11 seats and is leading on 52 others. The BJP has won one seat and is leading on six, out of the total 70 seats.

This was the first election of the party under Nadda as BJP president. (ANI)