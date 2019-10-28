BJP respects the Haryana mandate, will give stable government: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the BJP will form a stable government in Haryana which will focus on good governance.

"We have respected the mandate of the people and a stable government, which will engage in good governance, has been formed based on the mandate," Naqvi told ANI.

On being asked about former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's comment that BJP has disrespected the mandate given by the people, Naqvi said: "The right thing to do is whatever the mandate people give, we should accept it. If one does not respect the mandate then everyday one will struggle."

Speaking to media persons, Hooda had earlier said the BJP-JJP alliance "has been formed on the basis of 'vote of someone, support to someone'. They have disrespected the mandate given by the people."

Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term after the recently concluded polls in the state. BJP-ally JJP chief Dushyant Chautala took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

In the polls, BJP fell short by six seats to get a majority in the 90-member Assembly. Later, the party stitched an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats and also managed to get the support of seven independent MLAs. (ANI)

