BJP, RSS taking Mahatma Gandhi's name is victory for Congress' ideology: Ashok Gehlot

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:24 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that it is a victory for the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress party that the ruling BJP and RSS leaders today are taking Gandhi's name.
"What was their thinking 75 yrs back? Did they ever take names of Gandhi, Patel or Ambedkar? I believe it is a victory for the ideology of Gandhi and Congress that RSS-BJP today have to take names of our leaders. It is a victory of our policies, programs and beliefs," Gehlot said while addressing an event here.
"I would like to tell these people that mere speaking about him will not work. They should clarify what is in their heart and mind," he added.
Gehlot further stated that the BJP and RSS should apologise for not recognising Mahatma Gandhi before Independence.
"If they feel they committed a mistake that they did not identify Gandhi before Independence, acted as informants of Britishers and entrapped freedom fighters, did not participate in the freedom struggle, then they must apologise to the country before taking Gandhi's name," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:30 IST

India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): With a number of events lined up across the nation, India will be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:02 IST

Telangana: Committee to look into RTC employees demands

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Telangana state cabinet has constituted a committee with senior IAS Officers to examine the demands of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees and submit a report to the state government.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Petty ego issues led to tragic defeat of Congress-JD(S)...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): 'Petty ego issues' led to the tragic defeat of Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, said Ramesh Babu, JD (S) national general secretary on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:52 IST

Darbar move: Offices to close in Srinagar on Oct 25, reopen in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As a part of the bi-annual 'Darbar move', the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir administration, along with other offices will close in Srinagar on October 25 and reopen in Jammu on November 4.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:41 IST

Gopal Bhargava to move HC against FIR lodged over his remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Soon after an FIR was registered against his 'Congress candidate represents Pakistan' remarks, senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has said that he will move to High Court to challenge the FIR as it is 'violation of freedom of speech'.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Beant Singh's family to move SC against commutation of Rajoana's...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The family of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh will move to Supreme Court to challenge the centre's decision to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence into life imprisonment.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

HAL's HTT-40 successfully demonstrates critical 6 turn left spin...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The HTT-40 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully demonstrated the critical six turn left spin capability.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:32 IST

Rahul Gandhi likely to join protest against night traffic ban on NH-766

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will likely join the people protesting against night traffic ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, sources said.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:52 IST

Hyderabad: 381 luxurious cars, two-wheelers booked for carrying...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Hyderabad Traffic Police have booked over 350 cases in a single day in a crackdown on luxurious cars and two-wheelers carrying fancy number plates and black films.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:40 IST

Amit Shah scaring people with NRC pitch in WB: Amit Mitra

Nabanna (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is "scaring" people in the state with the NRC pitch amidst Durga Puja celebrations.

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 01:27 IST

You're allergic but read the Constitution, for once: Owaisi to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on National Register of Citizens (NRC), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that he knows the former is "allergic" to the Constitution but still urged him to read it "for once".

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:27 IST

J-K Juvenile Justice Committee submits report in SC; 114...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice Committee on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that 144 juveniles, including children aged nine and 11, were arrested since August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

