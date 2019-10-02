BJP, RSS taking Mahatma Gandhi's name is victory for Congress' ideology: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that it is a victory for the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress party that the ruling BJP and RSS leaders today are taking Gandhi's name.

"What was their thinking 75 yrs back? Did they ever take names of Gandhi, Patel or Ambedkar? I believe it is a victory for the ideology of Gandhi and Congress that RSS-BJP today have to take names of our leaders. It is a victory of our policies, programs and beliefs," Gehlot said while addressing an event here.

"I would like to tell these people that mere speaking about him will not work. They should clarify what is in their heart and mind," he added.

Gehlot further stated that the BJP and RSS should apologise for not recognising Mahatma Gandhi before Independence.

"If they feel they committed a mistake that they did not identify Gandhi before Independence, acted as informants of Britishers and entrapped freedom fighters, did not participate in the freedom struggle, then they must apologise to the country before taking Gandhi's name," he said. (ANI)

