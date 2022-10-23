BJP-RSS trying to change India's history: Assam Congress MLA

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 23 (ANI): Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were trying to rewrite the history of India and the country's name has become infamous in the world only because of them.

"They are trying to change the history of India, and are now trying to create a fake history of the country. Everyone knows the history of India and all recognize it. When the BJP-RSS are rewriting India's history, it is only a hatred history," Abdur Rashid Mandal said.

The Congress MLA further claimed that the communal violence in India rose after the BJP came to power in 2014.



"They are targeting Muslims. The remarks of the BJP leaders against Muslims have created an atmosphere of hatred in the country," he said.

"On one hand, the BJP-RSS want to make India Vishwaguru, on the other hand, they degrade the country's name in the world," he added.

He further alleged that the BJP and RSS have "finished" the autonomy of all the constitutional bodies.

"With the intention to do polarizing politics, these people try to create an atmosphere of violence when the elections arrive; but the Muslims of the country do not come into the influence of provocative talk or engage themselves in violence," Mandal said.

The Assam Congress MLA had also accused the BJP of using some Muslim leaders to create communal tensions and said that they are working for the BJP for their individual gains. (ANI)

