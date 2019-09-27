Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI
BJP, SAD to contest Punjab assembly by-polls together: Malik

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:42 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced to contest Haryana assembly elections on its own, Punjab's BJP unit president Shwait Malik on Friday said the two parties would be contesting the assembly bye-elections together in the state.
Speaking to ANI, Malik said: "The bond between the two parties is very old. BJP and SAD will be contesting the Punjab assembly bye-elections together."
"It was the Akali Dal's decision to contest on its own in Haryana (assembly polls) but our alliance will continue in Punjab for the polls," he added.
Malik further said that the party would soon announce the candidates for the four seats.
Attacking Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Malik claimed that the public are disillusioned with the current state government.
"People are disillusioned with the Congress government in the state. Sand and liquor mafias are roaming freely, while the law and order situation in the state is in very bad shape," he stated.
"There is only one slogan in Punjab -- 'Rota Hai Punjab, Kyu Banayi Captain Ki Sarkar (Punjab is crying why did we vote for Captain (Amarinder Singh)'s government)," said Malik.
The by-elections to four assembly seats in Punjab are likely to witness a three-cornered clash among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the SAD-BJP alliance and the ruling Congress.
The by-polls in all four assembly seats of the state are scheduled to take place on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

iocl