BJP says 'jungle raj' in Jharkhand after Naxal attack on former MLA

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Jharkhand Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash slammed Hemant Soren government over the law and order situation after a suspected Naxal attack on ex BJP MLA Gurucharan Nayak.

The incident took place during a felicitation ceremony in West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand in which the throats of the police personnel guarding him were slit on Tuesday.

In another incident, a man Sanju Pradhan of Chaprideepa village was lynched to death and his body was set on fire in the Simdega district.



Speaking to ANI over the phone, Prakash said, "Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has no control on law and order situation in the state and even ex MLA is not safe under his regime. In broad daylight, two security persons were killed by the Naxals and till now Jharkhand government failed to nab the culprit of this incident."

"I am again saying that Hemant Soren government has no agenda to work for the welfare of the people of state but his main agenda is to loot the resource of his own state," he added.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said that "jungle raj" has come in Jharkhand.

"The kind of incident has happened in Simdega district, it is clear that Jungle Raj has come in Jharkhand. The state government is busy shining its face in posters and hoardings. A very sad incident has happened and the state government is silent," he said.

Naxals attacked former BJP MLA Gurcharan Nayak and killed two of his bodyguards police personnel in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. (ANI)

