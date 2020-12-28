BJP says Telangana CM known for U-turns after change of stance on farm laws

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Monday said that Telangana Chief Minister 'K Chandrasekhar Rao is known for U-turns' after his change in decisions on the farm laws.

Dr Laxman while speaking to ANI said, "KC Rao is known for U-turns. He tries to threaten people and he tries to threaten parties. He said that he is going to have a conclave in Hyderabad with all opposition parties. What made him go back on this claim. Now people of Telangana are realising."



"Now the farmers have lost this season. Now he tells that farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country so that is why PM Modi has got the bill. At least he has opened his eyes. We welcome the decision of KC Rao. In the future, he should not take such hasty steps at the cost of the common man," he added.

Congress leader and former MP, Ponnam Prabhakar while speaking to ANI said, "Telangana government has taken a U-turn on their stand on farm laws. All the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members participated in the Bharat bandh called by farmers' union on December 8."

"TRS has no exclusive rights on farmers in Telangana. They promised a waiver for farmers. They also did not give any bonus on thin rice grains and did not pass a bill against the farm laws. But suddenly KC Rao went to Delhi, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah did a 'sashtanga namaskar' and took a U-turn stating that farm laws are good and that he will support the laws. It is an irresponsible statement," he added. (ANI)

