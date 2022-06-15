BJP scared of Rahul as he raises issues of unemployment, inflation, Chinese infiltration: Surjewala

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said the Centre is scared of the Wayanad MP as he raises voice against issues like unemployment, inflation and Chinese infiltration.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said, "Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi's strong voice? When China infiltrated and the government was in denial mode, it is Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice. Even today, the government could not drive China out."

"Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the Modi government on inflation and rising prices of petrol and diesel. That is why, there is a problem with Rahul Gandhi. He raised questions about the sinking economy and unemployment. This is the reason the Centre is upset with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Surjewala said the Wayanad MP highlighted the mismanagement of the COVID pandemic and forced the government to provide free vaccines.

Attacking the Centre further over the unemployment issue, the Congress leader said, "It is called '900 chuhe khaakar billi Hajj ko chali'. We are experiencing the worst employment rate in 50 years. The rupee value is the lowest in 75 years."

Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the ED in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper on Monday.

He will appear before the central probe agency again on Tuesday.

Former Congress President appeared before ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning on Monday.

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Following the day-long protest, the Congress party said that senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest in support of Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)