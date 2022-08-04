BJP scared of Sanjay Raut, says brother Sunil after court extends ED custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): After Sanjay Raut's custody to the Enforcement Directorate was extended in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl scam on Thursday, his brother Sunil Raut claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is "scared" of the Shiv Sena MP.

Earlier today, Sanjay Raut was produced before the court after his ED custody ended today in the money laundering case, following which the ED extended his custody till August 8.

Exuding faith in the judiciary, his brother Sunil said that Sanjay Raut is a true Shiv Sainik and will never be indulged in corruption.

"We have faith in the judiciary. Today, Court has ordered to send him (Sanjay Raut) to ED custody till 8th August. Sanjay Raut is a true Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray, he will never do any corruption. BJP is scared of him," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the probe agency conducted raids at two different locations in Mumbai in connection with the Patra Chawl scam.

ED on Monday told a special PMLA court in Mumbai that former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd Pravin Raut was the frontman of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl scam.



Sunil Raut had earlier said that the Shiv Sena leader has been framed since the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is afraid of him.

On Monday, ED produced Shiv Sena MP before a special sessions court after his arrest here early morning in connection with the Patra Chawl money laundering case.

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on Sunday, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him in the early hours today. Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, another FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, believed to be a close aide of the Shiv Sena MP.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504, 506 and 509 of IPC. An audio clip had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening Swapna Patkar.

Notably, Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case in connection to which the ED detained Raut on Sunday.

According to sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut earlier on Sunday. ED sleuths reached Raut's residence around 7 am on Sunday and conducted the raid. (ANI)

