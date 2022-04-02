BJP set bungalow of 'Hanuman' on fire: Tejashwi Yadav slams saffron party over Chirag Paswan's eviction from Janpath bungalow

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 2 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the eviction of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan from 12, Janpath bungalow in Delhi which was allotted to his father late Ram Vilas Paswan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said BJP set fire to the bungalow of 'Hanuman'.

"Ram Vilas Paswan was standing with the BJP till the last. BJP set the Bungalow of 'Hanuman' on fire. This is the consequence of supporting the BJP. They had already broken the party and separated the leaders," Yadav told reporters here today.

Asked about the UP model of BJP, the RJD leader said, "In Bihar, people have seen their circus model. The UP model is yet to be understood. If running a bulldozer is the UP model, then why do not they run a bulldozer on unemployment? Yogi ji should also run bulldozers on unemployment, crime, and corruption."

Months after the eviction notice, LJP MP Chirag Paswan on Wednesday vacated 12, Janpath bungalow that had been allotted to his later father and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.



The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea against the order of eviction of the bungalow allotted to late Ram Vilas Paswan. His son and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan had been residing in the bungalow after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.



An eviction order was issued last year by the Directorate of Estates (DoE), with multiple reminders were sent, officials said.

Ram Vilas Paswan was a union minister both in UPA and NDA governments and had stayed in the bungalow for long years. The bungalow also served as a hub of LJP's political activities with Ram Vilas Paswan holding regular press conferences. A bust of Ram Vilas Paswan was also placed in front of the main gate at 12 Janpath.

After the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan in October 2020, the bungalow was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August last year. Chirag Paswan has already been allotted a flat reserved for MPs, officials said. (ANI)

