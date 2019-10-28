JDU general secretary Pawan Varma talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
JDU general secretary Pawan Varma talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI

BJP, Shiv Sena need to resolve issues to remain in power: JD(U)

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Expressing concern over the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra, Janata Dal (United) general secretary Pavan Varma has said that the two parties need to resolve their issues if they want to remain in power in Maharashtra.

"Who is the TV and who is the remote control? This kind of language indicates there are some obstructions in communication. Both the parties have to sit down and maturely agree on a solution if they wish to be in power in Maharashtra," Varma told ANI on Monday.
The JDU leader said that the BJP-Shivsena equation need to be sorted out.

"Some given take has taken place but there are still some problems. We wish them well but Shiv Sena remains adamant on getting a place of dignity within the alliance," said Varma, JDU Rajya Sabha MP.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

However, earlier this week, Thackeray raised questions over the chief minister's seat in the state.
A poster was also recently put up outside the Bandra residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray saying: "Chief Minister of Maharashtra only Aaditya Thackeray".
The Shiv Sena had, on Sunday, said that it now has the "remote control of power" in Maharashtra despite getting fewer seats in the recently concluded assembly polls as compared to the year 2014.

Between 1995 and 1999, the first Sena-BJP government in the state, the term 'remote control' was regularly used by the late party patriarch Bal Thackeray to explain the chain of command in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil had, on Saturday, asserted that Devendra Fadnavis will continue to lead the state. (ANI)

