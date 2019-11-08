BJP, Shiv Sena should form govt in Maharashtra without further delay: Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party should join hands to form a stable government in Maharashtra without further delay.

Speaking to media after meeting RPI chief Ramdas Athawale, Pawar said, "Shiv Sena and BJP have got the mandate and they should form the government. This is what Athawale and myself have discussed and we agreed on this point."

Asserting that Shiv Sena and BJP should come together to form a stable government, Pawar said, "Government formation should happen without further delay. Also, the delay in forming the government is affecting the state economically and generally as well."

On Wednesday Pawar had said that NCP has numbers only to sit in Opposition and denied the possibility of forging an alliance with Shiv Sena to form the government.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly. The results of assembly polls were announced on October 24. (ANI)