NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (File photo)
BJP, Shiv Sena will eventually form govt, says source close to Sharad Pawar

Archana Prasad | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Expressing his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a source close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they are pre-poll allies and NCP wants to sit in the opposition.
"What is happening between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is a pressure tactic. Both are pre-poll allies, and eventually both BJP and Shiv Sena will form the government in Maharashtra," he said.
"We want to sit in Opposition and observe both the parties, we will wait and watch when they will form government in Maharashtra," the source added.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 5 PM today. The two leaders will discuss the present situation of Maharashtra.
Pawar here confirmed that he is going to meet the interim Congress president in today evening. On being asked about Shiv Sena meeting the Governor, the NCP Chief said it is better to ask Shiv Sena about it.
Top Congress leaders from Maharashtra on Friday met Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath and discussed the evolving political situation of Maharashtra.
The developments come at a time when the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.
While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for chief minister's post.
The BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the 288-member state Assembly. (ANI)

