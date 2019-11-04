BJP, Shiv Sena will eventually form govt, says source close to Sharad Pawar

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:24 IST

Delhi HC defers Chidambaram's regular bail plea due to lawyers' strike

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred for November 6 the hearing in the regular bail plea filed by former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case after the court's bar association decided to abstain from work.