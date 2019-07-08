Legendary athlete Anju Bobby George joined BJP on Saturday in presence of Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa. Photo/ANI
BJP slams Anju Bobby George for denying joining party

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:39 IST

Bengaluru [Karnataka], July 08 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed athlete Anju Bobby George for reportedly changing her stand on joining the party.
Speaking to ANI, Karnataka BJP media convenor S Shantaram said, "She (George) came on stage, took the party flag and our state President B S Yeddyurappa announced that she joined BJP. Don't know why she changed her stand. Doesn't she know the meaning of taking flag on stage from the president?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on July 6 launched the BJP membership drive from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
BJP had launched the membership drive with an aim to increase the number of its members by 20 per cent.
George had on Sunday joined the party in the presence of Yeddyurappa. However, the Arjuna awardee, according to media reports, has denied joining the party.
(ANI)

