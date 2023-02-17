BJP slams Congress for supporting billionaire investor George Soros' "hit job against India"

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit back at Congress for backing billionaire investor George Soros's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may dodge answering questions about Gautam Adani in Parliament and in India but he cannot escape from foreign investors.

Speaking to ANI, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused George Soros of not only targeting PM Modi but also the Indian democratic system.

He asked why senior Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty tweeted the statement 'attacking Indian democracy'.

Chakravarty shared a news report on George Soros's statement and said: Modi may dodge answering questions about Adani in Parliament and in India but he cannot escape from foreign investors -- George Soros.

"Congress and Jairam Ramesh's feeble attempt to distance themselves from the statement of George Soros will cut no ice. Jairam Ramesh loves movie titles like Ham Aapke Hain Kaun. Ramesh and Congress party should explain that isn't this a case of Ham Saath Saath Hai. Because a leader called Praveen Chakravarty, who is not a small-time leader, he is a close aide of Rahul Gandhi has tweeted, peddled and propagated the imperialistic agenda, the wilful agenda of George Soros," he said.

The BJP leader further said that by doing so, the Congress had become a vector, which pushes and peddles the insidious agenda of George Soros, who aims to destabilise and demonise Indian democracy.

"As if the Congress party is a vector and a special purpose vehicle of George Soros's malafide intentions to interfere with Indian democracy, to demonise and to destabilise Indian Democracy. We know for a very long period of time George Soros and the economic war of India. Somebody who had created havoc with countries and institutions and this has been said by other countries as well as how he has tried to pump in billions of dollars for vested interests and in the name of philanthropic exercises, how there has been agenda to do a hit job against India. And the most willing participant and the most supporter of his hit job against India, in the hatred for one man has been the Congress party. It seems that 'Congress party ka haath hamesha George Soros ke agenda ke saath'. Therefore, Jairam Ramesh should explain that if they do not agree with Chakravarty's tweet, will they sack him or will it just be a cosmetic exercise?" he added.



Distancing himself from George Soros's statement, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties and the electoral process and that it has nothing to do with billionaire investor George Soros.

In a tweet posted on the social media site, the leader said, "Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition... Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes."

Union Minister Smriti Irani also slammed the billionaire investor saying the man who broke the Bank of England and a man, who is designated as an economic war criminal, has now expressed his desire to break the Indian democracy.

"George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries, has now made known his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India," she said.

Soros at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday said Prime Minister Modi would be weakened by the stock woes of business tycoon and alleged close ally Gautam Adani, "opening the door" to a democratic revival in the country.

The 92-year-old billionaire philanthropist said in a speech on Thursday that Modi would "have to answer questions" from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation at Adani's industrial empire, noting that PM Modi had been "silent" on the topic.

Adani Group has come under fierce scrutiny since US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of engaging in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" over decades. (ANI)

