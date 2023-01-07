BJP slams Kejriwal govt over Budget outcome, says "lots of noise but nothing on ground"

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and said that there are only big ticket announcements by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but nothing has been implemented so far on the ground.

Addressing a press conference BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The budget given by the Delhi Government is continuously being published in the newspapers, you will be surprised that none of their 'Big Ticket Announcements' are being implemented on the ground."

Patra further said that Kejriwal had promised that his government will introduce a facility on mobile for the safety of the women but nothing has happened yet.

"Arvind Kejriwal had also said in the budget and while giving an interview that when his party will come into power, then they will introduce a facility on mobile that will allow women at night in any dangerous situation to reach out to police with just press of a button. He had said that the police will immediately within five minutes through GPS reach for help but nothing has happened yet," said the BJP leader.

He further alleged that no work on the ground is taking place on the big-ticket announcements made by the Kejriwal government.

"If any budget is given by the government, then the mapping is done on that budget or its outcome analysis is done in an interval of one year, while the government analyses what percentage of work has finally been implemented. Arvind Kejriwal's government has been in Delhi for almost eight years, so this is the outcome analysis of Arvind Kejriwal's government, no work has been done on the ground today on the big ticket announcements made by Arvind Kejriwal," said Patra.

The BJP leader said that the Delhi government had announced a "rozgar budget" but its own outcome budget has said that nothing has been done on it so far.

"The Delhi Government had announced the 'Rozgar Budget'. For this, Rs 80,000 crores were allocated in the budget and it was said that we will change the picture of the whole of Delhi. There was a promise to provide employment to 20,000 people but their own 'Outcome Budget' is saying that to date no work has been done on it. There are only big words, no work."

He said that the Chief Minister had also said that Delhi will host food and shopping festivals between January 28 and February 26 and had identified five markets for promotion but the outcome is zero.



"He had said that Delhi Shopping Festival is going to happen between January 28 and February 26 and he had appealed to the people of India to book their hotel tickets as rooms will not be available at that time. He had said that 20 lakh people will get employment through this. He had said that he will similar food trucks in entire Delhi like Paris, London and Berlin and they will be operational till 3 am in morning, which will give employment to many people and the nightlife of Delhi will be like Paris. For he has allocated Rs 350 crore for the food and shopping festivals and he also announced Rs 100 crore for the promotion of five markets of Delhi and the economy will boom in these markets. These markets are Iconic Heritage Market, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli and Gandhi Nagar Market," said Patra.

"Kejriwal said that the market will be renewed, everything will be changed, when the outcome budget has come, they are saying that there is no preparation in it. In the outcome budget, it is written that dates have not been finalised about the shopping festivals. There is no policy for the food truck. But he did an advertisement wearing a double XL shirt in every newspaper at the festival. Crores of rupees have been spent but the outcome on the ground is zero. Kejriwal's speech is Bol Bachchan and work is Kachchan," he said.

On CCTV promise by the Delhi Chief Minister, Patra said that only per cent of the CCTV work in Delhi has been finished.

"Only 60 per cent of the CCTV work in Delhi has been completed and the Delhi government itself is saying today that out of this 60 per cent, only half of the CCTVs are functional. This is the truth of Kejriwal is only saying and is doing nothing," he said.

The BJP leader further said that the APA government had promised digital classrooms but nothing happened.

"They have spent a lot on advertising regarding the school and said that digital classes will start, but till now nothing has happened on the ground. It was said to give subsidies for school uniforms but it is negligible in the outcome of the budget, the BJP spokesperson said.

Parta said that Kejriwal also promised registration of construction labourers but less than 50 per cent work has been done and all this is on the outcome budget.

"It was said that stubble will be converted into gold, what has been done so far. Not a single smog tower has been installed in this budget year. He just advertises. It is clear in the outcome budget that only advertisement has been given, the money has been used only for the advertisement and not for the works," he said.

He said that nothing has happened on the promise to rejuvenate the Yamuna river. (ANI)

