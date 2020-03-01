BJP stands for one state, one capital in Andhra Pradesh, says Lanka Dinakar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday said that the party stands for 'one state, one capital,' following the YSRCP government's decision to introduce three capital system in the Andhra Pradesh.

"BJP state unit had passed a resolution in the core committee meeting in favour of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and same had forwarded to the national party and union government," Dinakar told ANI.

"Only the BJP has passed such resolution in favour of Amaravati," he added.

The state Assembly had earlier passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

