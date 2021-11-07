BJP stands like a rock with people of West Bengal, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party will stand like a rock in support of the people of West Bengal, following the election results in the state.

Addressing media to brief about the ongoing national executive meeting of BJP, Pradhan said, "The BJP is standing like a rock in support with the people of Bengal. Nadda Ji today said that whenever elections will be held in Bengal in the coming times, BJP will fight to save Bengal in a democratic way, to restore ideal democracy in Bengal and will restore the faith of people in the Constitution."

Earlier today, BJP national president JP Nadda said the party will chart a new story in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are attending the party's national executive meeting. The discussion is expected to be on the election strategy in seven states that will vote next year. (ANI)