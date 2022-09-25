BJP state in-charges meeting to be held next week

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of state in-charges on September 27.

According to sources, BJP national general secretary (Organization) BL Santosh will preside over this meeting. BJP president JP Nadda might also attend the meeting.

Before this meeting, all the in-charges are also visiting the respective states under their charge. For strengthening the organization in states, such meetings are being held and the central leadership are repeatedly visiting different states.



Nadda was on a two-day tour of Tamil Nadu this month itself. During this visit, he will hold an organizational meeting with party leaders. He will meet prominent personalities from different fields and will also address a rally.

Earlier, BL Santosh held a visit to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. During his visit, he had taken the feedback of BJP workers. He had also held a meeting with former district and divisional presidents of the Shimla parliamentary constituency. Over 100 workers participated in the meeting.

Nadda was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from Thursday to chalk out a strategy for the party in an effort to increase the voter base in southern states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to this visit, Nadda was on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat starting from September 20.

Nadda participated in a meeting with farmers and meet public representatives of the party who won various elections in the state since the last assembly polls. (ANI)

