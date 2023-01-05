BJP steps up poll preparations, SC/ST Morcha to hold 3-day national executive meeting in K'taka

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Stepping up its preparedness for the nine Assembly elections scheduled this year, as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has started holding a series of meetings where it will formulate strategies for the forthcoming electoral battles.

According to party sources, the BJP's SC/ST Morcha will hold its 3-day meeting starting January 6 in Karnataka's Mysuru which will be addressed by the party's national president JP Nadda.

Nadda is already in the state.

BJP national general secretary BL Santosh will also be around with Morcha members, sources said.

"Meetings are being held in all poll-bound states. One such meeting has also been arranged in Mysuru, Karnataka," a source said.

Karnataka is one of the key electoral states for the BJP, with Amit Shah, on numerous occasions, terming Karnataka as the BJP's "gateway to South India".



The BJP, which is in power in Karnataka, is brainstorming on ways to retain power in the state. Holding an SC/ST Morcha meeting in Karnataka holds relevance as it could help sway the community towards the saffron camp ahead in the forthcoming state polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading the party's outreach among SCs and STs in Karnataka.

With his decision to increase reservations for the SCs and STs in the state, Bommai has already created a flutter in the Opposition camp.

The BJP's first Bellary outreach meeting for STs drew an overwhelming response, with 5 lakh people attending. It which was also attended by the party's national president Nadda.

Bommai will host more such outreach events to curry support of the SCs and STs in each district of Karnataka. Almost 75-80 Assembly seats are influenced by SC and ST voters.

"With Droupadi Murmu as President, the BJP has made deep inroads among STs. This is likely to have a positive impact in the Karnataka polls. Bommai is working on social engineering model in which the most disadvantaged among SCs, and STs will be given attention. He has also asked his administration to pay maximum attention to the concerns of SCs and STs," a source said.

Bommai has also told the administration that all schemes must meet 100 per cent saturation and SCs, and STs must be given priority. (ANI)

