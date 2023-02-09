BJP steps up Tripura campaign; Rajnath, Yogi Adiyanath address rallies

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 8 (ANI): With almost a week left for Tripura elections, BJP has stepped up its campaign in the state with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath addressing rallies on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in west Agartala and targeted Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), saying they were like musical instruments that were beyond repair.

"In Tripura, one party is a flute and the other is a sitar. The Congress is a flute with many holes in it while the CPI(M) is a sitar with broken strings. They do not have any melody left in them."

"During the CPI(M) regime, fear, hunger and corruption were rife in this state and it wasn't until the BJP came to power that things changed for the better," the Defence minister said.

Urging the people to vote the BJP back to power in the state, Singh said, "You gave us five years and we changed the face of Tripura. Give us another five years, and we will make it the number one state."

"The state has long suffered the debilitating effects of terrorism and extremism. However, no insurgency could shake the undying love of the people for their native soil. Tripura has changed for the better.

Targeting the CPI(M), Singh claimed they only exploited the poor when it power.

"The CPI(M), which talks about the poor, labourers and workers, only exploited them when it power. They should first implement the Old Pension Scheme in Kerala (where it is in power) before promising to roll it out here."

Theunion minister lauded the strides that Tripura has made under the BJP rule and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

"The transformation of Tripura is for all to see. We have boosted connnectivity in the state like never before. Under the leadership of the prime minister, Tripura got a diamond in the form of an international airport. It was more than anyone could ever imagine," Singh added.

"BJP has not done any favour to Tripura by bringing development. It was our duty. Eighty crore people across the country have been provided free ration. LPG connections have been provided to women belonging to poor families. Medical treatment has also been provided free of cost," he added.

Addressing a rally in South Tripura's Rajnagar, Rajnath Singh said the BJP-led government has worked towards strengthening the country's borders.

"Tripura shares its border with Bangladesh. I asked people if they facing issues pertaining to the border. I was told that since border fencing was done under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, there has been no infiltration from across the border in Bangladesh."

He added that no such fencing was done when the Left or Congress was in power in the state.

"You uprooted the Communists from power and voted us after we raised the slogan for change. Today, we are raising the slogan 'Chalo Sushasan Ke Mazbut Banayi' (let's make good governance better). Give us another chance to serve the state," Singh said.

"There was isolationism, extremism, and terrorism when the CPM was in power and the fear of death stalked all the time. However, the situation has changed for the better under our rule. Those trying to disturb peace will be put behind bars. We are asking for five more years of your confidence and trust to make Tripura the Number 1 state," Singh said.

He said while the CPI(M) "exploited the poor" when in power, the BJP put an end to extremism in the entire Northeast, including in Tripura.

"Tribal communities made a significant contribution to our freedom struggle. What have the CPI(M) and the Congress done for the tribals? Now, the Congress and CPIM have come together for the Assembly election. But zero and zero can only make zero," Singh said.

Singh claimed that Tripura was on the way to becoming a gateway of international trade under the BJP's governance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister held Vijay Sankalp Rallies in the Fatikroi assembly constituency of Unakoti district as well as Suryamaninagar and Majlispur assembly constituencies of West Tripura districts to seek votes for BJP candidates Sudhanshu Das, Ram Prasad Pal and Sushant Chowdhary respectively.

"The CPI-M ruled Tripura for 35 years and the Congress also remained in power in the state for several years, but they only wreaked havoc on the state through their misgovernance. During their governments, there was no rule of law in the state and there was rampant violence. Women and daughters were not safe, youth were without jobs and farmers' interests were not protected," he said.

"People of Scheduled Castes were not given land deeds and the benefits of the welfare schemes did not reach the poor. No highways were built and connectivity took a back seat in their priorities list. The state's security was compromised by allowing infiltrations while saints were disrespected," the Chief Minister added.

Comparing the previous governments' tenures with that of the BJP government, Yogi said that the state has witnessed the establishment of rule of law and the end of violence.

"Religious festivals are celebrated peacefully in the state now and saints are respected. The government accords priority to daughters' safety and therefore women police stations have been set up in the state. Besides, the government has provided 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs," he said.

Yogi pointed out that during the last five years of the BJP government, 3 lakh houses have been provided to the poor under PM Awas Yojana and 2.70 lakh LPG connections have been given for free while 2.50 lakh farmers have benefitted from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and poor people have availed the health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"During the COVID pandemic, people were also given free tests, free vaccines and free ration. Had the Congress and CPM been there, they would have sold the vaccines, looted the rations and captured the houses meant for the poor," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highways, railways and airports are being built.

"I come from the Sant tradition and I am today the chief minister of one of the largest states of India, serving people and also overseeing the building of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Under PM's leadership heritage is also getting its due respect as the airport in Agartala has been named after Maharaja Veer Vikram," he said.

"During the governments of CPM and the Congress even the animals were not safe and today under the BJP Government the "North East region is making rapid strides in development, with the speed of a bullet train rather than that of a metre gauge train," Yogi Adiyanath added.

Bhartiya Janta Party Jagat Prakash Nadda is likely to release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday.

The previous manifesto of BJP for Tripura included promises like jobs, AIIMS-like facilities in hospitals, pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, hiking monthly social pension to Rs 2,000, providing houses to 3.8 lakh families, drinking water to 53 per cent houses holds and others.

The elections for the 60 seats are scheduled to be held on February 16. In Meghalaya and Nagaland, voting is to be held on 27 February. The counting of votes for all three states will be held simultaneously on March 2. (ANI)