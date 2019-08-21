BJP successfully concludes its membership drive with 3 cr new entries

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): With the culmination of its successful membership drive, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its strength nearly by 3 crore members, taking it to over 14.78 crore.

"BJP has added 3,78,67,753 crore new members with the conclusion of its membership drive. The campaign which started on July 6 concluded on August 20," the BJP said in a statement.

Now, the total number of BJP members stands at 14,78,67,753 crore.

Around 55 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh and 15 lakh in Delhi joined the party within a span of 1.5 months.

This comes in wake of BJP's mission to double the figure after its mammoth victory in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

According to statistics projected by the party, the BJP was likely to achieve the target of adding 4 crore new members under this drive. The party's originally set aim was to enrol two crore new members into the party fold. (ANI)

