BJP supporters allegedly vandalise TMC office

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): BJP supporters on Thursday allegedly vandalised Trinamool Congress party office at Ghogomali and blocked the way of TMC MLA Rabindra Nath Ghosh.

Ghosh, who is an MLA from Natabari, was going to join a Jan Sanjog Yatra when his car was allegedly blocked by the BJP supporters. (ANI)

