BJP supports demand for Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader YS Chowdary on Sunday said that his party supports the demand of declaring Amravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

"On behalf of BJP, we have passed a resolution for supporting Amravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP government announced that there will be three capitals of the state without having any authority to do so. In order to support the local farmers who gave land for the capital development, BJP supports them and will see that capital remains in Amravati," said Chowdary.



"We demand from CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that Amaravati shall be continued as the capital as per the unanimous decision on the Assembly floor by all the parties prior to 2019. We express our open support for farmers and respect their agreements with the State Government for new capital construction at Amaravati," he added.

Chowdary informed the reporters that BJP National General Secretary Purandareswari, National Secretary Y. Satya Kumar, State BJP President Somu Veerraju, Rajyasabha Member CM Ramesh, YS Chowdary, and several other BJP leaders will attend the 'Amaravathi Farmers Maha Padayatra' protest near Kavali, Nellore District for Amaravathi today.

YSRCP government proposed three different capitals in the state, Amaravati a legislative capital, Visakhapatnam an executive one and Kurnool the judicial capital. (ANI)

