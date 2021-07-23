BJP takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee's announcement of 'Khela Diwas'

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Taking a dig at the announcement of "Khela Diwas" on August 16 in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday reacting on this has equated the day with the Muslim League's Direct Action Day, which was celebrated on that day in 1946. He added, the slogan 'Khela Hobe' is being used to create terror against BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Dasgupta said, "They have chosen the day of 16 August, this day is important in the history of West Bengal because the Muslim League had launched Direct Killing in 1946. And as a result, many people were killed. I understand that she has absolutely no historical memory. How had she chosen this day to pursue her political ambitions which the people of this country will never accept?"

"What is Khela Hobe? It is a slogan used for creating terror, especially against BJP, in which property is vandalized, resulting in many people being rendered homeless, in which more than 50 political murders are carried out," he added.

This comes a day after Mamata Banerjee went back to her clarion call of 'Khela Hobe' (Game is on) and said, "'Khela will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country. We'll celebrate 'Khela Diwas' on August 16. We will give footballs to poor children. Today, our freedom is at stake. BJP has endangered our liberty. They don't trust their own ministers and misuse agencies."

Meanwhile, reacting to Banerjee's request to other political parties to come together in 2024 Assembly polls, Dasgupta said, "Mamta Banerjee has right to make her appeal to non-BJP parties. In fact, after the 2019 elections, Mamta Banerjee is constantly trying to present herself as a frontrunner. However, the people of India have seen her whether she is a regional leader or a National leader. I think her appeal will be limited to West Bengal." (ANI)