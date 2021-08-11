BJP takes up reservation issue in view of upcoming UP elections: Congress leader Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said that the BJP has announced the reservation schemes for the OBCs and the students of undergraduates and postgraduates in medical and dental courses in view of the upcoming elections in UP.

BJP stated to give 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and 10 per cent reservation to the students of undergraduates and postgraduates in medical and dental courses under All India Quota.

Speaking to ANI, Hanumantha Rao said, "BJP government has taken up this decision in the view of upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Before the passing of the 127 amendment bill of the constitution giving the state governments the complete power to identify and add any caste, it was earlier in the hands of the Central Government."



He said that by passing this amendment bill, the Central Government is pushing this responsibility onto the state government.

He further said that State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has neglected 1.20 lakh Backward Class voters and demanded the benefits for the Backward Classes just like he has done for Dalits.

Earlier, V Hanumantha Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding lifting the creamy layer (socially advanced layer) policy on Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations. (ANI)



