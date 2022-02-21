BJP talks of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' but divides people, alleges Bhupesh Baghel

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that it creates a rift between people despite talks of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Addressing a public rally at Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Baghel said, "They (BJP) talk of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which means the world is one family but behave differently which divide people."

"Our government (in Chhattisgarh) waived off loans of farmers without any difference be it loan of a Rs 20,000 or Rs 20 lakh. They (BJP) are trying to divide farmers," he added.

Baghel is the senior observer for Congress for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.



Uttar Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 61.02 per cent in the third phase of the assembly election.

A total of 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh voted in the third phase of polling in the seven-phased election on Sunday. Voting began at 7 am and went on till 6 pm.

Polling was held across 16 districts - Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.

A total of 627 candidates were in the fray in the third phase of the election on Sunday.

The last phase of polling will take place on March 7 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

