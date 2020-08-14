BJP tasks Fadnavis with big responsibility for Bihar Assembly polls

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): BJP has been given a big responsibility to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for Bihar Assembly polls and he is going to play a "crucial" role in the election.

The senior leader also participated in a core committee meeting of the Bihar BJP through a video conference from Mumbai on Thursday.

On the condition of anonymity, a top BJP leader from Bihar told ANI that Fadnavis is going to play a crucial role in the Bihar Assembly election and he is associated with Bihar BJP on purpose.

However, sources in BJP said that his role in the Bihar Assembly election has not been decided yet.

"What will be his role in Assembly elections has still not been decided. Yesterday Fadnavis participated in Bihar BJP core committee meeting virtually from Mumbai. There are 14 members of the Bihar BJP core committee including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, and Union Minister for State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav," BJP sources told ANI.

BJP sources said the Central leadership has directed the state leadership that Fadnavis should be given every information related to Bihar election preparation.

He will participate in every important meeting related to Bihar polls, they said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)