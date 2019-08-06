BJP Telangana unit party workers celebrating in Hyderabad.
BJP Telangana unit welcomes govt's move of scrapping Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:00 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Hailing the central government's decision of scrapping Article 370, BJP Telangana unit on Monday said it is 'The Day of Complete Integration of Jammu and Kashmir' with India.
"We admire the political will, courage and decisiveness of PM Narendra Modi to have taken this historic initiative, which will transform the geographical & administrative connect with Jammu and Kashmir forever," BJP Telangana unit chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said in a media statement.
"The biggest beneficiary of the abrogation of Article 370 will be the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Their living standards, employment opportunities, marital freedoms, and fundamental rights will have new beginnings. Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will see unprecedented economic growth & prosperity, which was stalled for over 72 years," he said.
The BJP leader said that abrogate Article 370 is a fitting tribute to Jan Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. "BJP is proud that our government has lived up to the expectations reposed by the Indian voters who have given us a clear and strong mandate to transform this nation by resolving pending issues," Rao said.
The central government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained. (ANI)

