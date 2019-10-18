BJP terms KCR's Gulf visit as new ploy to divert attention from domestic issues

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): BJP has termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Gulf visit as a new ploy of the ruling TRS government to divert the attention of people from domestic issues.

Chief Minister's visit to gulf is aimed at appealing Telangana people to return to the state for jobs.

Speaking to ANI, Chairman of BJP's NRI Coordination Committee, TR Sriniwas raised questions over the purpose of Rao's visit and accused him of having failed to provide employment to residents of the state.

"I am shocked by his visit. What kind of Aladdin's magical lamp have you (CM KCR) got suddenly that you have generated huge employment and need people here? During Telangana agitation, you had promised to provide employment to one lakh people graduated from Telangana. He has done nothing for that. This is nothing but a new ploy to divert the attention from domestic issues," he said.

He also invoked issue of RTC employees' ongoing strike and said that it is important for the Chief Minister to focus on domestic issues.

"What will you offer to those people who are working in foreign countries and earning good money? People are committing suicides here because you couldn't pay salaries of RTC employees," the BJP leader added.

The Chief Minister had announced that he would soon be visiting Gulf countries to give a call to people from Telangana who went there for jobs to come back to the state.

He said that people went to earn money and they should come back since there are ample opportunities.

The Chief Minister had said that the government will impart them training at the National Academy of Construction (NAC).

"The government has decided to get them jobs in the infrastructure sector after having talks with the builders and real estate businessmen. I am going personally there to explain this to Telangana people in Gulf countries," he said. (ANI)

