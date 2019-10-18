TR Sriniwas speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo/ANI
TR Sriniwas speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo/ANI

BJP terms KCR's Gulf visit as new ploy to divert attention from domestic issues

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 04:47 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): BJP has termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Gulf visit as a new ploy of the ruling TRS government to divert the attention of people from domestic issues.
Chief Minister's visit to gulf is aimed at appealing Telangana people to return to the state for jobs.
Speaking to ANI, Chairman of BJP's NRI Coordination Committee, TR Sriniwas raised questions over the purpose of Rao's visit and accused him of having failed to provide employment to residents of the state.
"I am shocked by his visit. What kind of Aladdin's magical lamp have you (CM KCR) got suddenly that you have generated huge employment and need people here? During Telangana agitation, you had promised to provide employment to one lakh people graduated from Telangana. He has done nothing for that. This is nothing but a new ploy to divert the attention from domestic issues," he said.
He also invoked issue of RTC employees' ongoing strike and said that it is important for the Chief Minister to focus on domestic issues.
"What will you offer to those people who are working in foreign countries and earning good money? People are committing suicides here because you couldn't pay salaries of RTC employees," the BJP leader added.
The Chief Minister had announced that he would soon be visiting Gulf countries to give a call to people from Telangana who went there for jobs to come back to the state.
He said that people went to earn money and they should come back since there are ample opportunities.
The Chief Minister had said that the government will impart them training at the National Academy of Construction (NAC).
"The government has decided to get them jobs in the infrastructure sector after having talks with the builders and real estate businessmen. I am going personally there to explain this to Telangana people in Gulf countries," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 04:51 IST

Odisha: Sign language interpreters at police stations for...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): In a first, Odisha Government will empanel sign language interpreters at the police stations to assist speech and hearing impaired persons.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 04:50 IST

Etawah: Journalist, 2 others arrested for wife's murder

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a journalist, along with two others, for allegedly murdering his wife here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 04:45 IST

CM Jagan wants to control media's freedom of expression, says...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Criticising a cabinet proposal to empower government departments to take action against media houses on their reports, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is attempting to keep all media in his

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 03:53 IST

Andhra CM launches YSR Navodayam scheme to provide financial...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched 'Dr YSR Navodayam' scheme which provides Rs 3,500 crores to about 85,000 MSMEs under One Time Restructuring (OTR).

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 03:53 IST

No decision yet on empowering officials to sue media houses for...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Thursday gave clarification over reports of the state government deciding to empower departments to act against media houses for publishing 'malicious' stories and said tha

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:59 IST

Former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family named in cheating,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a case of alleged house trespass, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy against former Indian cricketer, Manoj Prabhakar, his wife, son and two others, follwing a complaint in this regard by a woman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:58 IST

Hapur Custodial death: Murder case lodged against three police personnel

Meeurt (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police has lodged a murder case against three police personnel including a Circle Officer in connection with the custodial death of a person who died in Hapur on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:58 IST

UP: BJP leader performs magic trick to woo voters in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): In a unique style of political campaigning, BJP leader Ajay Diwakar on Wednesday demonstrated a magic trick in which he pretended to turn flags of BSP, SP and Congress into a BJP flag.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:56 IST

UP: Family in shock over death of BSF Jawan in firing along...

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Family members of BSF Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh were in a state of shock on receiving the news of his death in the firing from Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops over a BSF party which was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Ban

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Man attempts to sell new born daughter

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): In a shocking case, a man allegedly attempted to sell his eight-days-old daughter after his wife gave birth to twin girls earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:56 IST

Assam: JMB cadre arrested by police, sent to remand

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Barpeta police has arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadre Azhar Ali who was absconding since past many years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 02:02 IST

UP Police seizes weapons from Mukhtar Ansari's son in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Lucknow Police on Thursday seized 6 weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari here.

Read More
iocl