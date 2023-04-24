"BJP thinks truth can only be spoken in Parliament..." Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said BJP thinks that the truth can only be spoken in Parliament but they are wrong as the truth can be told anywhere.

While addressing a roadshow in Vijayapura, Rahul Gandhi said," I asked Prime Minister Modi in Parliament 'what is his relation with Adani'. I asked him why the money of the whole country is being transferred to Adani. I asked him why the funds from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were transferred to Adani. After listening to all this they turned my mic off and removed me from the Parliament. BJP thinks that truth can be said only in the parliament but it can be said anywhere".

Rahul Gandhi invoked 12th-century social reformer Basavanna on his birth anniversary and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders are not in favour of following the beliefs of social reformer Basavanna.

"Basavanna used to preach that brotherhood should prevail in the community. He always mentioned that everyone's voices should be heard. He used to say that while speaking the truth one should not fear anyone. BJP talks a lot about Basavanna but in reality, they do not follow him. Basavanna always said help the poor but here BJP is helping millionaires and billionaires," he said.

Calling the BJP government in Karnataka the "most corrupt in the country", he said, "BJP government is the most corrupt in India, they take 40 per cent commission...the same money was used to steal MLAs of previous govt. Will the PM tell about the source of money used to buy MLAs in Goa, MP, Karnataka, Northeast..."



He declared that Congress would win 150 seats in Karnataka out of the total 224 in the May 10 Assembly polls, while the "40 per cent BJP government" would get only 40 seats.

He was referring to complaints from contractors that the BJP government in the state sought had allegedly sought 40 per cent commission from them for government contracts.

Earlier in the day Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to social reformer Basavanna.

In this regard, he took to Twitter and said, "Guru Basavanna's life personified brotherhood and compassion. He worked tirelessly for justice & dignity for all. His teachings lie at the foundation of our democracy. Humble tributes to him. Honoured to be visiting Kudala Sangama on this sacred occasion of Basava Jayanti".

The Congress leader is on a scheduled visit to Bagalkote and Vijaypur districts to the poll-bound state.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

