BJP to approach EC over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's residence

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): After bombs were allegedly hurled near BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's Bhatpara, party national vice president Mukul Roy on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident.

"We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident," Singh told ANI when asked to comment on the bombing incident.

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday alleged more than a dozen of bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' here by Trinamool Congress goons.

When asked if he would be contesting Assembly polls, Roy said: "This has not been finalised yet. The candidates' list will be released by Friday."

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the situation in West Bengal is very bad.



"TMC is synonymous with violence politics. Despite the Model Code of Conduct, goons are hurling bombs and firing in front of police. This is a very bad situation. The Election Commission should take this as a warning. We are doubtful if polling will be held peacefully," he said.

Commenting on the bombing incident, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said: "This is not good. The culture of West Bengal is against this."

When asked if Mukul Roy would be contesting the Assembly polls, he said: "There was a discussion on it during the meeting. But the parliamentary board will take the final decision."

A meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda with the core group of party's West Bengal unit took place at the party headquarters in which Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Rajib Banerjee were present.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

