BJP to continue Bihar alliance with JDU: Amit Shah

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United will fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections together.

While addressing a public rally in Vaishali, the Union Minister said, " I want to end all rumours by declaring openly here that the next assembly elections in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

The Bihar Assembly elections are due in October 2020. Opposition parties RJD, Congress and RLSP, among others have already launched their political campaign to defeat the ruling JDU-BJP alliance. (ANI)

