Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

BJP to do 'jugaad' with independents, others to form govt in Haryana: Kamal Nath

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:41 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Commenting on the results of the assembly polls in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government.
"In Haryana, the BJP did not get a majority. BJP leaders should accept that they have been rejected by people. Now, they will do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents. They will form the government, but people will not forget it," said Kamal while addressing a presser here.
The BJP won 40 seats in Haryana Assembly polls, the result of which was declared on Thursday, as compared to the 47 seats that the party had bagged in the last Assembly polls.
The BJP needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state.
Congress logged victory on 31 seats, while JJP got 10 seats. INLD, which had won 19 seats in 2014 polls, could get just one seat, while others managed to grab eight seats. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:54 IST

Odisha: Elephant rescued from well by villagers, forest...

Sundergarh (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): An elephant was rescued from a well in the locality by residents of Birtola village under Badgaon Forest Range in Sundergarh district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:25 IST

Odisha: Seafood export reaches Rs 3,000 cr mark in 2018-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The seafood export from Odisha has reached Rs 3,000 crore in the year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:58 IST

Sawant demands Javadekar's ministry to withdraw consent given to...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 25 (ANI); Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday demanded the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to immediately withdraw the consent granted to Karnataka's Kalasa-Bhandura project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:52 IST

Andhra: Landslide occurs between Chimidipalli, Borra caves...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India]. Oct 25 (ANI): A landslide took place near tunnel number 30 between Chimidipalli and Borra caves railway stations in Kottavalasa Kirandol (KK) line on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:31 IST

Telangana: KCR thanks public for TRS' Huzurnagar win, lambasts oppn

Huzurnagar (Telangana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): TRS Party assembly candidate Saidi Reddy on Thursday won by-elections in Huzurnagar with a majority of over 40,000 votes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:35 IST

Two Romanian nationals held for skimming ATMs, data theft

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Abids Police on Thursday apprehended two Romanian nationals for committing debit card data theft by fixing skimmer device and body covers containing a built-in micro camera and memory card above the keypad of ATMs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:57 IST

Those who recommended candidates for Maha polls must asses...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Congress faced poll debacle in Maharashtra, miffed party leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said that those who recommended names for candidates should asses the results.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:44 IST

Nadda meets Shah as Haryana gets hung assembly

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After meeting Haryana leaders, BJP working president JP Nadda met the party's president Amit Shah at his residence here during the wee hours of Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:33 IST

Not aware of Mamata's invitation: WB Guv

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that he is not aware of the invitation sent for him by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:04 IST

Lokhit Party leader meets Nadda as BJP falls short of seats to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda, the winning candidate from Sirsa assembly constituency in Haryana, left from the residence of BJP working president J P Nadda late on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:58 IST

Maharashtra: Results for 288 Assembly constituencies declared,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The results for 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra were declared on Thursday with the BJP securing a total of 105 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena, 56 seats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 01:09 IST

Surjewala loses from Kaithal by 1,246 votes

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lost election from his traditional seat of Kaithal by a narrow margin of 1,246 votes in the Haryana assembly polls.

Read More
iocl