BJP to field Jai Prakash Nishad as candidate for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday finalised Jai Prakash Nishad as the party's candidate for by-elections to the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP finalised Nishad's name today.

The information regarding the same was shared by national general secretary of the party, Arun Singh, through a release.

The by-election in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this month, it was necessiated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma. (ANI)

